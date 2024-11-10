(Waramuri Top hammers East Ruimveldt, Dolphin remains unblemished)

Latest update November 10th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 10, 2024

Part of the round-3 action between President's College (purple) and Dolphin Secondary

Kaieteur Sports- The Petra Organization’s Republic Bank Under-18 School’s Football League completed its third round yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, with Waramuri Top securing an emphatic 8-0 victory over East Ruimveldt Secondary.

Dolphin Secondary and Chase’s Academic Foundation also clinched wins, advancing the tournament to its fourth round today at the same venue.

In the first match, Waramuri Top maintained its winning streak, thrashing East Ruimveldt 8-0. The goals were spread across the team, with Orin Bookers and Rondel Peters each scoring twice. Denzil Abrams also netted two goals, while Orwin Abrams and Paul Lewis contributed one goal apiece.

Dolphin Secondary extended its unbeaten run to three games with a solid 3-0 win over President’s College. Collin Frank’s two goals led the charge, complemented by a goal from Kwason Chance to secure the victory.

Isaiah Ifill

Chase’s Academic Foundation eked out a close 1-0 win over West Ruimveldt Secondary, with Isaiah Ifill providing the decisive goal.

Today’s fourth-round matches will see President’s College taking on Bartica Secondary in Match 13, followed by East Ruimveldt facing Chase Academy. West Ruimveldt will go head-to-head with the formidable Waramuri Top, while South Ruimveldt will clash with Dolphin Secondary in the final matchup of the day.

Organised by the Petra Organization, the league is proudly sponsored by Republic Bank Limited under the theme “Power to Make a Difference,” with additional support from MVP Sports, Tiger Rentals, Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta), the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, and the Ministry of Education.

 

