Jangoo ton, Ottley & Goolie fifties sink Harpy Eagles by 45-runs

…Savory resists with gritty half-century

(2024 CWI CG United Men’s Super50 Championships…)

Kaieteur Sports- Amir Jangoo continued his form with an immaculate century yesterday, backed by fifties from Jyd Goolie and Kjorn Ottley which saw the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force romp to a 45-run win over the Guyana Harpy Eagles via Duckworth/Lewis System (DLS) yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval Ground.

The home team took first strike and made most of the conditions by posting a daunting 288-3 thanks mainly to Jangoo, who stroked 10 fours and 2 sixes as he sped to 111 off 114 balls.

Opener Ottley, who missed a fifty in the last match, made amends with a classy 66 (7×4), while Goolie’s 51-ball 68, provided the finishing touches for the Red Force, as he smashed 8 fours and a pair of max boundaries; finishing up the innings alongside veteran Jason Mohammed (17*).

The Eagles’ bowlers toiled as the trio of pacers in Nial Smith (1-37), Keemo Paul (1-32) and Ronaldo Alimohamed (1-66) had mixed spells.

The Eagles had a number of starts during the chase, with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (16), Kevlon Anderson (32), Alimohamed (21), Junior Sinclair (16) and skipper Tevin Imlach (12) not quite coming out of the blocks.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Kemol Savory resisted with a dogged innings of 69* off 92 (4×4 1×6) which took his team to 201-7 after 39 overs, which was played under DLS method due to the recent bad weather across the Twin Island Republic.

Spinners Bryan Charles (2-40), Anderson Phillips (2-37), Kharry Pierre (1-26) and Yanic Cariah (1-52) added to the cause as they managed to pick up key wickets at important intervals of the game.

Meanwhile, Guyana will tackle the West Indies Academy on Monday when their round of action continues, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground, Trinidad & Tobago.

