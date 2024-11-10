Latest update November 10th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 10, 2024 Sports
(2024 CWI CG United Men’s Super50 Championships…)
Kaieteur Sports- Amir Jangoo continued his form with an immaculate century yesterday, backed by fifties from Jyd Goolie and Kjorn Ottley which saw the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force romp to a 45-run win over the Guyana Harpy Eagles via Duckworth/Lewis System (DLS) yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval Ground.
The home team took first strike and made most of the conditions by posting a daunting 288-3 thanks mainly to Jangoo, who stroked 10 fours and 2 sixes as he sped to 111 off 114 balls.
Opener Ottley, who missed a fifty in the last match, made amends with a classy 66 (7×4), while Goolie’s 51-ball 68, provided the finishing touches for the Red Force, as he smashed 8 fours and a pair of max boundaries; finishing up the innings alongside veteran Jason Mohammed (17*).
The Eagles’ bowlers toiled as the trio of pacers in Nial Smith (1-37), Keemo Paul (1-32) and Ronaldo Alimohamed (1-66) had mixed spells.
The Eagles had a number of starts during the chase, with opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (16), Kevlon Anderson (32), Alimohamed (21), Junior Sinclair (16) and skipper Tevin Imlach (12) not quite coming out of the blocks.
Wicket-keeper/batsman Kemol Savory resisted with a dogged innings of 69* off 92 (4×4 1×6) which took his team to 201-7 after 39 overs, which was played under DLS method due to the recent bad weather across the Twin Island Republic.
Spinners Bryan Charles (2-40), Anderson Phillips (2-37), Kharry Pierre (1-26) and Yanic Cariah (1-52) added to the cause as they managed to pick up key wickets at important intervals of the game.
Meanwhile, Guyana will tackle the West Indies Academy on Monday when their round of action continues, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Ground, Trinidad & Tobago.
(Jangoo ton, Ottley & Goolie fifties sink Harpy Eagles by 45-runs)
Nov 10, 2024Republic Bank U18 School’s Football League… Kaieteur Sports- The Petra Organization’s Republic Bank Under-18 School’s Football League completed its third round yesterday at the Ministry of...
Nov 10, 2024
Nov 10, 2024
Nov 10, 2024
Nov 10, 2024
Nov 09, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- In politics, it’s the quiet signals—those unmistakable nudges and gestures—that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]