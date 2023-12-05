Drivers in Hill Foot fatal accident charged

Kaieteur News – The two drivers who were on Saturday involved in the accident at Hill Foot, Soesdyke/Linden Highway which claimed the life of Vishnudat Ramlan, were on Monday charged.

The drivers, Jonathan Bailey, 27, of Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway and Steffy Timmerman, 27, also of Kuru Kururu made their first court appearance at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman where their respective charges were read to them.

According to the police, yesterday Bailey was charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving to which he pleaded not guilty. He was placed on $1,600,000 bail. Timmerman was charged with Unlicensed Driver and Breach of Insurance, and she was fined $75,000.

The matter was adjourned for court on 28th December 2023. It was reported that on December 2, around 18:15hrs, 52-year-old Ramlan, a resident of Kuru Kururu was involved in the accident.

The police had reported, that Timmerman who was driving motorcar PMM 2014 claimed that she was heading east along the northern side of the road when she saw Ramlan in her path. She reportedly swerved to avoid hitting him but her efforts were in vain. Her vehicle’s right-side mirror jammed the man and he fell into the path of motor car PJJ 807, which was being driven by Bailey and was travelling behind PMM 2014.

Reports are that Bailey upon seeing this could not slow down in time and ended up hitting Ramlan. The man had sustained head injuries and was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Both drivers were arrested and subsequently.