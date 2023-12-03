West Dem Secondary School records 100% passes in 11 Subjects

Kaieteur News – The West Demerara Secondary School has recorded 100% passes in 11 subjects this year in comparison to 2022. This was revealed at the school’s graduation ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre this week.

Harry Narine, the Head Teacher said students performed excellently at this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations. He disclosed that 100% passes were gained in Additional Mathematics, Agricultural Science (DA), Agricultural Science (SA), Electronic Document Preparation Management (EDPM), Family and Resource Management (FRM), Human and Social Biology (HSB), Industrial Technology- Electrical, Information Technology (IT), Theatre Arts, Office Administration (OA) and Physical Education and Sports (PE).

Narine also disclosed that the school received 97% passes in Mathematics, and 99.9% passes in English Language. According to the Head Teacher, 155 students wrote English and one didn’t pass. Notably, he said that of the 155 persons that wrote English Language and Mathematics, 151 students passed both subjects, making history for the school’s academic journey of achievements.

“Our vision is to achieve 100% in both Mathematics and English in 2024. While it is difficult to sustain good results; we at West Dem. Secondary will continue to strive to produce quality results and rounded students,” the proud Head Teacher said.

The School’s top ten CSEC performers are: Nikkita Balram and Anastasha Archer who both achieved six grade One’s and three grade Two’s; Angelica Ganesh, Ania Grant, Keana Simon and Charisses Williams, who tied with six grade One’s and four grade Two’s; Suraj Singh gained six grade One’s and five grade Two’s; Dabria Clement gained six grade One’s and seven grade Two’s; Kiran Hardyal gained seven grade One’s and four grade Two’s; Raphiel Sookoo gained nine grade One’s and three grade Two’s; Josiah Dyall gained seven grade One’s and five grade Two’s; Alyssa Babb gained eight grade One’s and four grade Two’s. The best graduating student, Dinesh Ganesh, secured nine grade One’s and two grade Two’s.

“Over the years, West Dem. has grown and produced quality students with excellent results in both academic and extra-curricular activities. We have enhanced and developed our curriculum, to meet the needs of our students. It is a curriculum that is based on Arts, Business, Technology, Math, Science, Sports and Culture,” Mr. Narine said.