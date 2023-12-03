Man granted $400k bail for stealing over $5 million from Liquor store

Kaieteur News – Twenty-eight-year-old Akeem Marshall was granted $400,000 bail on Friday, after he stole over $5 million in cash and items from Shabhana and Son Liquor Mart and General Store between August 18 and August 19, 2023.

Marshall was slapped with three counts of break and enter and larceny charges.

Police related that Marshall broke into Shabhana and Son Liquor Mart and General Store located at Lot 6 James Street, Albouystown, and stole $4,765,000 in cash, $1 million worth of GTT and Digicel phone cards, an Xbox worth $60,000 and two cell phones worth $40,000 in total, all belonging to Bibi Shabhana Mohamed. In addition, Marshall is also accused of stealing $335,000, belonging to Jessica Singh.

The accused made his second court appearance virtually, via Zoom, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Marshall was represented by Attorney-at-Law Patrice Henry, who made application for bail in a reasonable amount. The Attorney told the court that his client is not a flight risk and also has no prior record.

The prosecution, however, objected to bail due to the seriousness of the crime, the amount of money involved, and because there is video footage, and fingerprints that show Marshall was involved in the said act.

Notwithstanding the prosecution’s statement, the Magistrate granted Marshall bail on condition that he reports to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Brickdam Police Station every Monday.

The matter was then adjourned to January 15, 2024.