Local artiste Azar to drop his new hit “One Night Stand” early next year

Waterfalls Magazine – Early in 2024, local artiste Azar plans to release a new single titled ‘One Night Stand,’ a song which he says will catch the attention of his fans and anyone who is within listening distance of the track.

Azar, whose music has been making the rounds on social media in recent months, decided to name the hit ‘One Night Stand,’ after listening to other people’s experiences. He said the single is a mixture of the dancehall and pop genres.

“I wrote this song after hearing some stories about people lives and their experiences, so I said you know there are people out there who gonna relate to it,” he told The Waterfalls magazine.

He said one of the experiences came about after listening to one of his friends who was part of the cast for the video for his hit single “Fuego.” He said something unfortunate happened soon after the closing of the song’s production.

“It is really funny cause we were shooting one of my recent projects called Fuego and you know it was a full out party, everyone was enjoying the vibes,” he said.

Azar said the young woman “had a blast” and soon after the song was released, she told the crew that she “just had a break up.”

He said after hearing her story, he thought through the idea of a song and then he combined the experiences of others. He quickly grabbed his pen and put lyrics to paper.

“It is scheduled to drop in the New Year because we are still working on the video and finalizing business side of things,” he said.

Azar’s songs are usually of the R&B genre. But this one is different. “It is not the regular sound you usually hear from me,” he said.

Shooting for the video for “One Night Stand” will be done at various places in Guyana. “It’s going to be like a movie,” Azar said, adding “it will be real high-quality production maybe my biggest one yet.”

Fans can look out for the single on his Facebook page-Azar Music- or on Instagram- Azar Lalljee. The hit will also be on his YouTube channel, Azar.