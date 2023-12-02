One arrested after cattle rustlers’ slaughter Rupununi rancher’s cow

Kaieteur News – Police at Lethem in the Rupununi have arrested a man after cattle rustlers stole a farmer’s cows and slaughtered a pregnant heifer from the herd sometime on Wednesday night.

Neville Adolph told Kaieteur News that he operates a small ranch at the village of St. Ignatius outside Lethem. He said a cowboy who works at the ranch rounded up his seven cows on Wednesday afternoon and retired to bed.

Adolph, who lives some 7 miles away from the ranch, related that on Thursday around 09:30hrs, the cowboy called him frantically and related that the cows were missing.

He said he hurried over to the farm and immediately started searching for his cows, noting that it was the first time he had had such an experience.

Adolph said he informed other residents and search parties scoured the savannahs in search of the cows.

Suddenly, he said one of the cowboys in the search party looked up in the skies and saw a group of crows hovering over a section of the roadway leading to the village. “This is the main road which is closer to the village,” he said, adding that it was a mile away from his home.

Adolph said the teams hurried to the location and discovered the remains of his beloved heifer, which he noted was pregnant. “I raised her since she was a calf, she was expecting, she was heavy {pregnant} and it was her first time,” he said.

He said the thieves killed the animal at the scene and left behind its head and pieces of rope. As the community desperately tried to assist Adolph, another farmer informed the man that he saw a group of cows during the wee hours of Thursday close to the Kumu Creek.

Adolph said the search parties rode to the location on horse backs and found his remaining six cows grazing near to the creek. He said he was deeply hurt by the situation, noting that the heifer which was killed was his lead cow. “She would lead the herd, so it seems as if the remaining cows just were grazing on their own,” he said.

Meanwhile, this publication understands that a man, who was looking for market for beef on Thursday, was arrested by the police at Lethem. Reports are that the residents were suspicious of the man since he is not known to be in the business of selling beef.

In addition, Adolph said another cowboy recognized a piece of rope which was found near to the carcass of the heifer. “He said the rope belongs to another man here,” Adolph said.

When the police went in search of that man, he was not at home and residents suspect that he rode out of the area after Adolph raised an alarm after the crime was committed.

“Whoever did this to me, it has not gone unnoticed, there is someone greater looking over me,” he said. He valued his loss at approximately $200,000.

Reports are that multiple farmers at St. Ignatius have suffered at the past as rustlers made off with their animals including cows, sheep and goat, mainly in the dead of night.