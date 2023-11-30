Miner drowns at Rock Creek Backdam

Kaieteur News – A man identified only by his alias ‘Tommy Lee’ reportedly drowned on Wednesday morning at Rock Creek Backdam, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Reports are that the man drowned around 08:00hrs.

‘Tommy Lee’ had reportedly left Rock Creek Backdam intoxicated and went to a place called “Vanessa’s Mining Camp”.

From there, he went to an old mining pit some 20 feet away with a friend to take a swim. He was left swimming alone while his friend went back to ‘Vanessa’s camp’.

‘Tommy Lee’s’ friend returned sometime later to check on him but he was nowhere to be found. The man then notified others and a search party was formed.

‘Tommy Lee’s’ body was found submerged in the old mining pit. The police were notified.

‘Tommy Lee’s’ legal name, address and age are unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.