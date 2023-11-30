Boy who succumbed after “school bully” slammed gate into head died from fractured skull – PM reveals

Kaieteur News – A post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday on the school boy who succumbed on Monday from injuries he sustained after another boy slammed a gate into his head, has revealed that the victim died as a result of a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to the head.

The deceased identified as 11-year- old Mark Harripaul of Lot 4 Vigilance North, East Coast Demerara. According to reports received, the child died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, a few hours after a gate was slammed to the left side of his head by a 14- year- old Buxton Secondary School male student.

The 14-year-old, who was described as a “school bully,” allegedly pulled away Harripaul’s rag and young child chased after him to retrieve the item. During the chase the Buxton Secondary School student pulled in the gate and Harripaul was struck to the head. The incident occurred between 14:30hrs and 15:00hrs on Monday at the Strathspey Primary School, which the 11-year-old attended.

The perpetrator, who was not dressed in school uniform, reportedly goes to the school and hangs around. Vanie Singh, mother of the deceased child, said that “as I reach home from work the HM {head teacher} of the school give me call, but I couldn’t pick up at the same time so I return a call after 3. She said an incident took place at the school. So I said concerning what?”

The mother was then informed by the headmistress of what transpired. “A boy snatch the rag from Mark and Mark run behind him and the boy slammed the gate into Mark head. Not to worry she clean out the cut and sent him home.”

She inquired of the head teacher, “how can you send home my son like that if he fall down on the road.” Singh said she then instructed her older son to go and look for his brother “on the road.”

On his way he met up with his brother and the duo went home. The child’s mother noted that since from the school gate Harripaul was crying as he headed home. When she asked him what happened he explained what the teacher had previously told her.

Since he complained of having a headache his mother administered a pain killer. After ingesting the pill she instructed him to go “lie down” which he did and fell asleep. Singh decided she would not wake her son until later in the evening when the headache would have eased. Around 20:00hrs she decided it was time for him to wake up and have his dinner.

“I said babe wake up you gotta eat dinner and he wasn’t responding. But he was holding his hands very tightly and stiffing up his self, he was doing all motions. I called my husband and I said this ain’t look good let we take him down to the hospital,” she said.

She handed the child over to her husband who informed her that he wasn’t moving. The family called a family friend to transport them to the hospital and when the car arrived the father took the injured child and his elder son to the hospital but Singh stayed behind with the couple’s other children since it was very late.

However, she later made her way to the hospital and upon arriving there she was greeted with the devastating news of her son’s death.

Roy Harripaul, the child’s father told the media that the hospital staff tried to resuscitate his son and they may have gotten a pulse but he remained unresponsive. “The doctor told me probably the brain cell done shut down, already shut down when we meet there.”

The visibly distraught father said that depending on the results of the autopsy, the perpetrator would have to face consequences since he called for justice for his son. The man filed a report at the Vigilance Police Station on his son’s passing and detectives attached to the Cove and John Police Station also took statements.

Reports are that the perpetrator and his parent visited the Harripaul’s home and his parents enquired what was needed. Roy said, “We don’t need anything from them.” The grieving parents explained that during the visit no justification was given and nothing was said about the incident. However, multiple eyewitnesses at the school told the same story, that they witnessed the elder boy slamming the gate into the younger boy’s head.

The victim was reportedly very excited about Christmas and his father had planned to surprise his children with a new phone each this year end. The five children already have cellular phones but wanted bigger ones, which their father was about to facilitate.

The deceased was described as a very respectful and kind child, who was his mother’s “right hand.” He was a responsible older brother since he would take care of the younger siblings when his parents left for work in the mornings. The parents are pleading for schools to have systems in place to monitor persons who entering and leaving the school compounds.

They are pleading that other parents instill values in their children to do the right thing so that the same doesn’t happen to them.