Animals are also road victims

Kaieteur News – Every morning when yuh travelling along we public roads, yuh does see dead cow, dead dog, dead cat, dead donkey and even dead fowls. Is like overnight dem had an animal massacre.

How many times yuh gat to gotta swerve from a dead dog cat, donkey or cow before the government realizes we need animal patrols? It’s like the jungle version of Grand Theft Auto out here on these Guyanese roads, and our four-legged comrades are paying the ultimate price in a game of “hit and run.” We need justice for the fallen!

Dem poor animals, innocent victims in this asphalted jungle, have turned our roads into a veritable war zone. Forget ’bout speed bumps; we’ve got wildlife speed humps! We’re talking about a roadkill buffet stretching from Corriverton to Charity.

It’s high time the government steps up its game and assembles an animal patrol force. We need officers on paw-trol, ready to ticket speeding vehicles and protect our creatures from the reckless rampage of drivers. Perhaps we should even consider getting some traffic lights designed with animal signals – green for go, red for stop, and a donkey for caution.

And let’s not forget the aftermath of these hit-and-run crimes. Too many dead animal carcasses on the road each day and smelling stink too. We need an agency to clean up this mess, a Department of Roadside Respect, if you will. They can’t just be left to rot; it’s disrespectful to our furry fallen friends. Bury them with dignity. Hold a memorial service. Maybe even start a support group for traumatized road-crossing animals.

It’s time to make our roads safe for all – two-legged and four-legged alike. Dem animals begging fuh some roadside respect!

Talk Half! Leff Half!