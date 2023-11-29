‘No stone will be left unturned to defend Guyana’s territorial integrity’ – Minister Parag

…urges citizens to trust Govt., armed forces

Kaieteur News – In a resolute address, Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag reassured Guyanese citizens of the Government of Guyana’s (GOG) unwavering commitment to defending the nation’s territorial sovereignty.

The minister was at the time delivering remarks on behalf of President Irfaan Ali at a public awareness conference on the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy hosted by the University of the Southern Caribbean (USC) at the Arthur Ching Conference Centre (ACCC) in Liliendaal, Georgetown.

Minister Parag urged citizens to trust in both the GOG and the armed forces. She said, “We will not allow any stone to be left unturned in protecting our territory…I want to reassure you that the government is doing all that it can do and must do to protect the nation’s territory…we will not roll over and take anything,” Minister Parag concluded.

Highlighting Guyana’s combination of being a peace-loving nation and its resilience, Minister Parag commended the members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Guyana Police Force (GPF) for their dedication to peace and diplomacy. She firmly denounced Venezuela’s persistent and baseless territorial claims, emphasizing the potential threat to democracy, diplomacy, and regional stability.

Minister Parag underscored Guyana’s dedication to the rule of law and peaceful coexistence with its neighbours. She contrasts it with Venezuela’s disregard for international principles. She asserted that Guyana’s adherence to legality and justice would prevail, citing the well-documented records of the Arbitral Award process.

She also mentioned that Venezuela’s persistent refusal to accept the finality of the 1899 Arbitral Award, exemplifies Venezuela’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and its contempt for international principles. She also expressed concern about the precedent such actions could set globally.

Minister Parag said, “An act like that puts the entire world in limbo. It puts the entire world in a state of confusion, or it has the potential to do that. Because any country in any part of the world can decide that they are going to wake up tomorrow and decide, on their own, that they want to come and take a territory irrespective of the rule of law, and irrespective of a legal decision made by an institutional body. Where does that leave us in the world? It means that no country is safe.”

She highlighted the validity of the Arbitral Award and even pointed out Venezuela’s legislative acknowledgment, emphasizing their territorial demarcation. Turning to the historical border controversy, Minister Parag underscored Venezuela’s acceptance of the 1899 Arbitral Award for over six decades before contending that it was “null and void” on the grounds of fraud and coercion. To this end, she criticized the Spanish-speaking nation for not presenting any evidence to International Court of Justice (ICJ) to support its baseless claims over the Essequibo region.

As such, Minister Parag said Venezuela’s actions are driven by greed.

Addressing Venezuela’s impending referendum, Minister Parag noted that while referendums are legal – she stated that if the contents of the referendum threaten regional peace and the sovereign rights of another nation – it is not legal.

Minister Parag acknowledged Guyana’s united stance and thanked the international community for condemning Venezuela’s actions.

“Guyana remains hopeful that diplomacy will prevail, and that Venezuela would accept the ruling of the ICJ and that they will not continue their aggression towards Guyana,” Minister Parag said.

In conclusion, Minister Parag reiterated Guyana’s dedication to peace and diplomacy. Despite the challenges posed by Venezuela’s territorial claims, she expressed optimism that diplomacy would ultimately prevail in resolving the border controversy.