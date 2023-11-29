Man shoots off schoolgirl’s thumb while playing with gun

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old ‘delivery man’ found himself in hot water on Monday after he shot off a schoolgirl’s thumb while playing with an illegal gun.

Police said that investigators learnt of the incident around 14:40 hrs on Monday while the girl, 14, was receiving treatment at Kitty Health Centre.

Ranks were sent to the location and they questioned the child on what led to her injury in the presence of her guardian. She told police that she was at female’s friend home in Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, when the accidental shooting took place.

She alleged that a female friend’s boyfriend was playing with a gun when it suddenly went off.

The next thing she recalled was a burning sensation to her left thumb which was bleeding.

She claimed that the man went to his backyard and hid the firearm among some concrete blocks before taking her to the Kitty Health Centre.

The ‘delivery man’ was present at the health centre when police arrived. He was promptly arrested following the girl’s allegation.

Police took him back to the Norton Street house where they found the gun in the exact location which the girl mentioned earlier.

Police described the weapon as a .32 pistol with the serial number filed off; it had one live round in the magazine when it was seized.

When police asked the man to produce his firearm licence, he had none and he told the cops that a friend by the name of ‘Anthony’ gave him the gun.

He is presently in police custody as investigations continue.