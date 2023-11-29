Man shoots off schoolgirl’s thumb while playing with gun

Latest update November 29th, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old ‘delivery man’ found himself in hot water on Monday after he shot off a schoolgirl’s thumb while playing with an illegal gun.
Police said that investigators learnt of the incident around 14:40 hrs on Monday while the girl, 14, was receiving treatment at Kitty Health Centre.
Ranks were sent to the location and they questioned the child on what led to her injury in the presence of her guardian. She told police that she was at female’s friend home in Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, when the accidental shooting took place.
She alleged that a female friend’s boyfriend was playing with a gun when it suddenly went off.
The next thing she recalled was a burning sensation to her left thumb which was bleeding.
She claimed that the man went to his backyard and hid the firearm among some concrete blocks before taking her to the Kitty Health Centre.
The ‘delivery man’ was present at the health centre when police arrived. He was promptly arrested following the girl’s allegation.
Police took him back to the Norton Street house where they found the gun in the exact location which the girl mentioned earlier.
Police described the weapon as a .32 pistol with the serial number filed off; it had one live round in the magazine when it was seized.
When police asked the man to produce his firearm licence, he had none and he told the cops that a friend by the name of ‘Anthony’ gave him the gun.
He is presently in police custody as investigations continue.
$1,000 – 5US$ for a thin slice of pumpkin.
Nov 29, 2023…Records tumble at Edinburgh Kaieteur Sports – A thrilling showdown is on the horizon for the Boys U8 400m finals at the National Schools Championship, featuring the remarkable talents of...
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Nov 29, 2023
Kaieteur News – In recent days, Venezuela has toned down, appreciably, its anti-Guyana rhetoric. This is likely due... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]