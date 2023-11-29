Jealous man, 70, stabs Spanish woman who refused to leave boyfriend for him

By Christal Young

Kaieteur News – A 41-year-Venezuelan woman identified as Maria Pinango remains hospitalized in a critical condition after a pensioner, age 70, stabbed her several times about her body on Friday last because she refused to leave her boyfriend and marry him.

Recounting the horror to Kaieteur News on Tuesday, the woman’s daughter, Marquelis Pierre, sobbed as she said, “I went and see her (mother) just now and she is not getting any better.”

Pinango was stabbed in front of Demico House at Stabroek by the jealous pensioner, Raymond Daniels, with her own knife which she carries in her bag for protection.

Pierre said that she received a call at about 17:00hrs on Friday and she was informed that her mother was stabbed and is in a critical state at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

During the call, she was told that it was Daniels who attempted to kill her mother.

“When he see men around my mother, he does get very jealous, even though they don’t have nothing going on and he know that my mom has her own partner,” she said.

On Friday last, Pinango left her home at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and travelled to Georgetown. There she spent some time chatting with a friend who vends at the Stabroek Market. The friend had reportedly warned her that Daniels was close by.

Despite the warning, Pinango proceeded to her usual liming spot at Demico House.

Eyewitnesses said that Daniels appeared intoxicated when he approached Pinango. He reportedly held on to her hand and threatened to kill her.

The woman’s daughter said that she was told that during the altercation, her mother opened her bag to reach for a cigarette and Daniels saw the knife inside her purse and he grabbed it.

Pinango reportedly tried to calm the suspect down by talking to him. He eventually let go of her hand but as she was walking away, he stabbed her in the back.

The woman turned around and Daniels allegedly stabbed her again; three times in the region of her chest.

She collapsed and fell to the ground as persons close by intervened to prevent Daniels from stabbing her again.

An ambulance was called and the victim was rushed to the city hospital while Daniels was promptly arrested by police at the scene.

Pierre recalled that when she arrived at the hospital, doctors told her that her mother had to undergo emergency surgery. The surgery was done but Pinango’s daughter told this publication that the woman is not showing signs of recovery.

“When I went back at the hospital this morning (Tuesday), the doctor said that about 03:00hrs, she (Pinango) started to panic for breath, and they had to put back the thing (intubation tube) down her throat, in order for her to breathe. They did an x-ray on her chest, and noticed blood all over (internal bleeding),” Pierre told Kaieteur News.

Asked why Daniels would want to harm her mother, Pierre responded that Daniels is not known to the family but her mother told her that he is a friend who wanted to be more than just friends.

Pierre said that her mother complained that Daniels would continuously ask to marry him although he knows she already has a boyfriend.

The man had gotten so desperate that he tried to persuade her that if she marries him, Guyana will grant her full citizenship. But she turned down all his offers, which he presented to her.