Only Santa can save Christmas!

Kaieteur News – Ah, the sweet scent of Christmas is in the air! But people can’t decide what dem gan cook fuh the traditional Christmas luncheon. Dem know what dem want but the question is whether dem can afford to buy it.

People find themselves grappling with the dilemma of affordability. While the heart yearns for an extravagant feast, the wallet tells a different tale. De cost of living gat people wondering whether this gan be a belt-tightening Christmas. Dem wondering what dem gan be able to afford to put in de Christmas table.

One man was thinking about a vegetarian Christmas. But he quickly changed his mind after a visit to de market. He hoping that the prices of he favourite meats stay stable because right now it look as if he will have to settle for a egg curry on Christmas Day.

You can’t have a Guyanese Christmas without sponge cake and fruit cake and black cake. But to make cake you need eggs and de price of eggs almost doubled from what it was a few years ago. Is more than $1700 per tray and is like de higher de price fuh eggs de smaller are the eggs.

One child decide already that he has to summons Santa Claus. Only, Santa can save Christmas in Guyana. De child tell Santa, “Santa, if you can fit down chimneys, surely you can negotiate lower prices at the supermarkets!”

But Santa tell the child, “I like de Vee Pee. I don’t renegotiate”.

Talk Half! Leff Half!