Labour Ministry probes fatal collision at AGM mining site

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department, under the oversight of Naipaul Persaud an Occupational Safety and Health Officer is investigating the recent fatal incident at Sinohydro Corporation Ltd, a subsidiary of Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) Incorporated in Region Seven.
On November 18, 2023, at approximately 10:10 hours, a collision between two AGM truck operators, 36-year-old Joseph Licorish and 41-year-old Nigel Denny, resulted in the death of Licorish. Licorish was at the time driving AGM truck number #TL-001. According to reports, Licorish was proceeding north, down a hill fully loaded with stones when he collided with AGM truck #TL19 which was travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of that truck, Denny, told police that as he was ascending the hill around a slight bend when he saw Licorish’s truck speeding towards him and swerving into his lane. He claimed that he pulled left to avoid a crash but the distance was too short and the two trucks collided.
The impact caused the trucks to flip over. The entire cabin of Licorish’s truck was dislodged and crashed to the ground, pinning him inside. Employees at the mine pulled both drivers from the wreckage; Licorish was motionless. They were both rushed to the health center on the mining site. Licorish was pronounced dead while Denny was treated for injuries to his head and body. Doctors have since listed his condition as stable. Both Licorish’s body and Denny were air-dashed to Georgetown.
According to a press statement, the OSH investigation aims to determine the root causes, with Naipaul Persaud, evaluating the accident scene, maintenance records, eyewitness statements, and adherence to standard operational procedures.
As part of the investigative process, maintenance workers, truck drivers, and operators received specialized accident prevention training, emphasizing the importance of safe work practices. The OSH department is currently analyzing gathered information to formulate findings and recommendations to prevent similar incidents.
Moreover, it was stated that Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton expresses concern about workplace fatalities, urging collaborative efforts between workers and employers to foster and maintain safe and healthy working environments.
