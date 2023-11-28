Gold miner released on bail for allegedly robbing woman over $1 million

Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM
Nov 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man after being denied bail twice was on Monday granted his pre-trial liberty in the sum of $200,000.
He is charged for allegedly stealing $1,010,000 in items from Onessa Thorne on October 16, 2033. Kirth Smith, a gold miner is accused of robbing Thorne of $1,000,000 in cash and a black purse valued at $10,000 on October 16, 2023 at Water Street, Georgetown.
The accused made his third court appearance, virtually, via zoom, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Rondell Weever. Following arguments by his lawyer the magistrate granted bail with certain conditions. Smith has to lodge his passport and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), at Brickdam Police Station, once every two weeks, commencing from December 8, 2023. The court case was then adjourned to December 13, 2023, for reports and fixtures.
