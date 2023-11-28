Latest update November 28th, 2023 11:50 AM

Four GFF officials injured in Hopetown accident

Nov 28, 2023

Kaieteur News – Four match officials of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) were on Sunday involved in a vehicular accident in the vicinity of Hopetown Village, Berbice.

According to a release from the GFF, those involved in the accident are: referees Gladwin Johnson, Kleon Lindy, upcoming referee Safiya Goulding and referee assessor Ingram Johnson. The GFF reported that the accident occurred around 01:00hrs on Sunday while the team was heading home following a football match at Eve Leary Ground.

The Federation shared that everyone involved suffered no life-threatening injuries, and that they were transported to the Fort Wellington Hospital for medical attention. The football body said that referees Johnson (Gladwin), Lindey and Goulding were treated and sent home, while referee Johnson (Ingram) was admitted in a stable condition and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further treatment.

“Our entire football family is sending thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery to our match official, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who are providing care,” the GFF expressed.

