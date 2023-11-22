Lone gunman rob Chinese supermarket in Tucville

Kaieteur News – The South Ruimveldt Supermarket was not the only one robbed on Tuesday night. A lone gunman one hour later (20:00hrs) invaded the B&A Chinese supermarket at Go Slow, Avenue Tucville, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown and cart off $120,000 cash and $230,000 worth of Digicel and GT&T phone cards.

The owner, Tiang Teug Lin told police that he was attending to a customer when he heard a gunshot. When he looked up there was a bandit pointing a handgun at him. The gunman reportedly fired two rounds in his direction and he ran for cover. The gunman then emptied his cash register of the phone cards and the cash before making good his escape.