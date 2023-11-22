Lone gunman rob Chinese supermarket in Tucville  

Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The South Ruimveldt Supermarket was not the only one robbed on Tuesday night. A lone gunman one hour later (20:00hrs) invaded the B&A Chinese supermarket at Go Slow, Avenue Tucville, Mandela Avenue, Georgetown and cart off $120,000 cash and $230,000 worth of Digicel and GT&T phone cards.
The owner, Tiang Teug Lin told police that he was attending to a customer when he heard a gunshot. When he looked up there was a bandit pointing a handgun at him. The gunman reportedly fired two rounds in his direction and he ran for cover. The gunman then emptied his cash register of the phone cards and the cash before making good his escape.
It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!
Nov 22, 2023…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance,...
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – At his first press conference, held after more than three years as a minister, the Minister of Natural... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]