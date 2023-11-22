China Heavy-Duty Truck Group ‘Sinotruk’ takes legal action against unauthorised Guyanese reseller

Latest update November 22nd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 22, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Prominent Guyanese businessman and founder of Jumbo Jet Auto Sales Nasrudeen Mohamed, has officially expressed concerns for members of the Guyanese business community who fell victim to false advertising on the importation of the brand ‘Sinotruk’ Dump Trucks.
With over 32 years of experience and the holder of two exclusive franchise rights (XCMG & Sinotruk) Jumbo Jet has been instrumental in the growth of the mining, agricultural and construction sectors through the importation of thousands of heavy-duty machines, trucks & vehicles.
In a press release Jumbo Jet said that companies that continue to infringe on the legally-binding agreement between the China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group and Jumbo Jet Auto Sales will be subjected to injunctions and swift legal action. The demand for this new dump truck has increased tremendously, especially the 6X4 and 6X6 units. “Thus far our customers have been extremely pleased with the durability, reliability, off road capabilities and the increased payload capacity of the units bought from Jumbo Jet Auto Sales who trade on their excellent after sale service and flexible payment plans.
When contacted to comment on the false advertising by local companies Mr. Taonaijie General Manager of Caribbean Operations: “We have issued an official legal document to a Guyanese businessman who is presently advertising the sale of dump trucks without authorization. When the footage was reviewed by our legal team a representative of the said company is seen in an interview uttering misleading and contradicting information about the said Sinotruk. All unauthorised resellers both local and international will be served with legal documents to secure the binding agreement between the two official parties with the maximum penalty in the form of liquidated damages in the millions of US Dollars.”
Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and The China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group entered into a contractual agreement whereas Jumbo Jet will have exclusive rights to import and distribute all Sinotruk, HOWO & CNHTC brands in Guyana.
It’s ok not to check Exxon’s meters, they are trustworthy!
Nov 22, 2023…Guyana dump Antigua & Barbuda 6 – 0 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a night etched into the annals of football history, the Golden Jaguars orchestrated a dazzling performance,...
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Nov 22, 2023
Kaieteur News – At his first press conference, held after more than three years as a minister, the Minister of Natural... more
(The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American States. He is also... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]