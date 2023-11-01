Duo busted with unlicensed gun, ammo and handcuff

Kaieteur News – Two men were arrested on Friday by police after the lawmen who were conducting a ‘stop and search’ exercise at Eccles Access Road, East Bank Demerara, found them in possession of an illegal firearm, ammunition, hand cuffs and foot cuffs.

According to the police, on Friday around 22:00 hrs at the Eccles Access Road in the vicinity of Sage Pond, ranks stopped a white Toyota Allion vehicle, bearing registration PXX 9496, driven by 39-year-old Shakia Chase.

In the front passenger seat was 34-year-old Loris House, who reportedly had a black haversack on his lap and was acting suspiciously. The police became suspicious and asked the men if they could conduct a search, to which they agreed.

Upon searching the car, the ranks discovered one pair of foot cuffs and two pairs of handcuffs and when questioned about the items, Chase said that the car did not belong to him. He was told of the offence committed and remained silent following his arrest.

In addition, in the black haversack which House had on his lap, the ranks found a black and silver .357 Magnum firearm, along with six .38 rounds of ammunition. Police also found US$99 in the haversack.

When House was questioned, he stated that he is not the holder of a firearm licence; he was then told of the offences committed, cautioned, and arrested. He reportedly told the ranks, “Is me gun.”

The duo was escorted to the Providence Police Station and placed in custody, pending charges.