Hercules says Harpy Eagles ready for pursuit of 50-Over crown

2023 CWI CG United Super50 Cup

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Windward Islands Volcanoes Round 1

– banking on experienced, young stars to show out

Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of today’s opening match versus the Windward Islands Volcanoes, Head Coach of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Ryan Hercules said his team is on a mission to capture the elusive 50-Over championship, citing confidence and form as catalysts behind their journey this season.

The Guyanese core of players has been brimming with confidence since their CPL title win with the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

With an engine room consisting of; Shimron Hetmyer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Romario Shepherd, Quentin Sampson and Sherfane Rutherford will make up the Eagles core of Frontline batsmen.

On the other hand, the likes of Kevin Sinclair, Kemol Savory, Kevlon Anderson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, will act as the Eagles touch batsmen who could up the tempo if needed.

With a balanced side featuring Power-hitters and finesse batters, Guyana should easily put themselves in a position to chase big runs or post a massive total.

Bowling should also play a feature role for the Guyanese, with the captain Veerasammy Permaul being the leading wicket-taker in the Region and his protégé Gudakesh Motie should tie down the Volcanoes batsmen.

Shepherd, Rutherford, Nial Smith, the fiery Shamar Joseph and Ronsford Beaton make up a 5-pronged pace attack that could pose a threat to the opposition.

Volcanoes will rely heavily on Captain Andre Fletcher, who will have the services of the dynamic Alick Athanaze, Jeremy Solozano, Johnson Charles, Sunil Ambris and Kavem Hodge who will make up the meat of the Windwards batting.

Facing a strong, confident Eagles team, especially their batters could be a big task but with just Shamar Springer and Larry Edward being arguably Guyana’s biggest threat with the ball, the Volcanoes will need to ensure their batting fires.

Meanwhile, Hercules told Kaieteur Sports yesterday, that the Eagles were gunning for the title especially after winning both the Regional 4-Day Championship and the CPL T20 title, where he acted as the Amazon Warriors Assistant coach.

Hercules believed that the practice sessions in Guyana last week, as well as the final net session in Trinidad yesterday was good for the team.

He outlined that the mixture of leadership and youth, he expects his senior guys to lead the way while backing his younger, yet somewhat experienced players to continue exhibiting maturity as they seek to dominate this tournament.

Hercules wrapped up by saying overall his team was poised ahead of their battle today and will be keen on getting off to a winning start come today when the square off against the Volcanoes at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

In other matches, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force will play the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC), while Leewards Islands Hurricane play defending champs Jamaica Scorpions.