Traffic Chief clamps down on police officers with tinted vehicles

Oct 03, 2023

Kaieteur News – Police Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh just recently admonished police officers with personal vehicles, to ensure they remain within compliance of the limits surrounding the requisite tint permit.

Police Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent, Mahendra Singh

He emphasised that to enforce these laws at a public level, officers who have tinted vehicles, will definitely have to operate within the confines of the traffic laws, so that their campaign in this regard, can be effective at any ‘clamp down’, at a public level.

Singh was at the time addressing traffic ranks on Sunday during a muster and inspection exercise. He also urged ranks to always conduct themselves appropriately and professionally, so as to make their job of enforcing traffic laws, more effective. This publication was informed that the recent address of the Traffic Chief, comes as a part of the Force’s strategic plan to ensure safer roadways in and around Guyana.

Over the years citizens have raised concerns about police ranks operating tinted vehicles without the requisite permits. As mandated by the Force, a driver stopped by a police officer for this reason, can be directed to the nearest police station, at which it is expected that a ‘gazetted officer’, inspect the vehicle. The Certifying Officer at that station is required to test the tint with the ‘required meter’.  It is expected that the Certifying Officer test the vehicle to decide if it’s above the allowed tint level. If found in violation of this law, it is expected that the driver be instructed to remove the tint, and normally will be sent away, after being warned. However, should the matter be taken to the courts of law, the driver will be charged, and the penalty is decided at that level.

