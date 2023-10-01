Latest update October 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Enterprise, St. Pius record comfortable wins in second round

Oct 01, 2023 Sports

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Football Tournament 2023…

Kaieteur Sports – The second round of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Schools’ Football Tournament took place yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground, where the defending Champion and the 2022 runner-up flexed their muscle with impressive wins.

St. Pius produced a magnificent combined effort as Aleem Young, Octain Moore, Aaron Vasconcellos, Daniel Chesney and Ezekiel Lynch all found the back of the net.

Enterprise claimed another three points in their title defense following their walkover victory in the first round, when they convincingly defeated Collaco, 5 – 1, yesterday. Dontay Kowlessar (1’, 2’, 7’ & 33’) was responsible for the majority of goals while Dalzell Fernandes accounted for the other as Meshach Pantlitz scored the consolation goal for the opposition.

The 2022 runner-up, St. Pius, also made a bold statement with a massive 10 – 0 win over Winfer Gardens. Aaron Vasconcellos (19’, 21’, 23’, 27’ & 33’) contributed half of the goals with a fantastic five while being supported by a double from Octain Moore (1’ & 13’) along with a goal each from Ezekiel Lynch (11’), Daniel Chesney (17’) and Akeem Young (37’).

St. Aloysius romped to a 4 – 1 win over Annandale as Raymali Vankenic (3’, 4’, 20’, 29’) produced a helmet-trick while Kareem King ruined the opposition’s clean sheet.

This week’s 16-match card featured fourteen (14) wins and two drawn encounters.

In other results, St. John the Baptiste defeated Kabakaburi 3 – 1, Potaro defeated Sophia 3 – 1, Den Amstel needled (1 – 0) Rosignol, Smith’s Memorial defeated All Saints 2 – 0, Friendship won against One Mile 2 – 1, Marian Academy defeated St. Gabriel’s 2 – 0, North Georgetown needled Tucville, Redeemer needled St. Stephen’s and West Ruimveldt sank St. Ambrose 3 – 0.

Soesdyke and Belladrum were the recipients of walkover victories at the expense of Tuschen and Westfield, respectively.

Meanwhile, Tapakuma and Leonora played to a 1 – 1 draw and Ann’s Grove battled to a nil-all stalemate with F.E Pollard.

The tenth edition of this tournament commenced on September 23 and is still in its Group stage.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation with support from the MoE, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Sterling Products Limited and MVP Sports.

