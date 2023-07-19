Annandale man wanted for Laing Avenue murder

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for Carlton Newbourne Waldron.

Waldron is wanted in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Dequan Pyle of Lot 4, Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown. Pyle was killed on June 17, 2023.

Investigators believe that Waldron might be involved in Pyle’s killing or could help them with information to solve the case.

Waldron’s last known address is 100 Rabindra Street, South Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Persons with information about Waldron’s whereabouts can contact the police on telephone numbers, 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 2258196, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, investigations have so far revealed that Pyle was killed after intervening in a fight between his sisters and other women at Laing Avenue. Reports are that after Pyle intervened in the fight, the women’s boyfriends joined the brawl and one of them reportedly lashed Pyle to his head with a piece of wood. The labourer fell to the ground and remained motionless.

The suspect then reportedly joined in stoning Pyle’s sisters with bottles and bricks before escaping.

Pyle was subsequently picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Hours later according to reports, the suspect’s house was allegedly set ablaze by unknown individuals.