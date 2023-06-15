Tuschen resident dies in Greenwich Park accident

Kaieteur News – Joseph Shako of Tuschen North, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was on Tuesday killed after he was struck off his bicycle by a speeding car along the Greenwich Park Public Road, EBE.

According to reports the accident occurred around 20:40hrs on Tuesday and involved motorcar PAC 3849, which is owned and driven by 20-year-old Vashan Dhaniram of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE. It was reported to the police that the motorcar was travelling east along the northern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed when it is alleged that the pedal cyclist suddenly rode out from the northern side of the roadway in an attempt to cross the road and ended up into the path of the motorcar.

Kaieteur News understands that the car ended up colliding with the bicycle causing Shako to fall onto the front windscreen of the car and then into a nearby trench where he became motionless. The police reported that as a result of the impact, Shako’s right foot was broken off from the ankle and he received a wound to his head. He was picked up by residents in the area in an unconscious state and placed into a motorcar which took him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital. There he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival. His body was then taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage awaiting, a post mortem examination.

The police further revealed that a breathalyzer test was done on Dhaniram and he was found to be above the prescribed limit with .049% micrograms of alcohol. He is in custody at Leonora Police Station, as an investigation is ongoing.