Hit-and-run driver nabbed after injuring woman’s leg

Kaieteur News – The driver of a car was on Wednesday afternoon nabbed by police in Region Three after he struck down a woman severely damaging her leg at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Police Commander of Region Three, Mahendra Siwnarine confirmed that the “hit and run” driver was arrested around after 16:00hrs. Security cameras captured the speeding driver almost killing the woman as he undertook a car along the Parika Public Road. The woman was standing in front of a store beside the road waiting on transportation when a black car HD 2750 drove straight in to her. In a matter of seconds she was quickly able to get most of her body out of the car’s way but the vehicle clipped her by the left leg and the impact threw the woman face forward onto the road.

Two men rushed to assist the injured woman immediately while the car stopped a short distance away after almost colliding with another woman and her baby. Security cameras captured the driver stepping out of his vehicle and walking back towards to where he had struck down the woman to see if she was okay.

After exchanging a few words with the victim and the men who were assisting her, the driver walked back to his car, entered it and drove away. The woman was notably unable to walk from the injury to her leg and had to carried by one of the men who took her to a hospital for medical attention. A report was made and police began looking for the suspect. Luckily someone had video-recorded him driving recklessly and pushing other drivers off the road. He was quickly identified as resident of Golden Grove known as “Gaza” and police tracked him down. He was reportedly nabbed in Parika.