Driver dies after car ploughs into trench

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man of Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was killed on Wednesday after the car he was in ploughed into a trench along the Ruby Access Road.
Dead is Ravindra Ali. According to police, Ali met his demise around 08:10 hrs. Reports received detailed that the car was speeding south along the eastern side of the Ruby Access road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car turned turtle and ended up in the trench.
When the car was removed from the trench by public- spirited persons, Ali was found unconscious in the back seat. They took him out and rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
