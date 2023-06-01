Latest update June 1st, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Driver dies after car ploughs into trench

Jun 01, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 45-year-old man of Ruby Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was killed on Wednesday after the car he was in ploughed into a trench along the Ruby Access Road.

Dead is Ravindra Ali. According to police, Ali met his demise around 08:10 hrs. Reports received detailed that the car was speeding south along the eastern side of the Ruby Access road when the driver  lost control of the vehicle.  The car turned turtle and ended up in the trench.

When the car was removed from the trench by public- spirited persons, Ali was found unconscious in the back seat. They took him out and rushed him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

 

What You Need to Know Today:

UPDATE on Court Case for Full Protection!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Torchbearer Dharry continues to shine

Jun 01, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Elton ‘Coolie Bully’ Dharry quietly honours a rich history of Indo-Guyanese fighters; an actuality that is often overlooked and more starkly, disregarded. Traditionally,...
Read More
Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on sale, starting next week

Tickets for the Stage of Champions will go on...

Jun 01, 2023

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League Guyana Cup

Queens Shark win New York National Cricket League...

Jun 01, 2023

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old Jasmine Billingy crowned male and female Independence TT champions

National player Joel Alleyne and 12 years old...

Jun 01, 2023

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to Swim’ initiative on Saturday

MCYS and NSC to start inaugural adult ‘Learn to...

Jun 01, 2023

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2023 CPL 

Hetmyer, Motie, Shepherd among stars retained by...

Jun 01, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Talk is cheap!

    Kaieteur News – Major fires always seem to occur in Guyana when few persons are around. From the destruction of the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]