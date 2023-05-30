Latest update May 30th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

New Amsterdam woman who allegedly poisoned husband’s energy drink remanded

May 30, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Leila Bacchus, a 42-year-old Cleaner of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of her reputed husband.

Remanded: Leila Bacchus

Bacchus appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court to answer the murder charge which alleges that she killed Andy Junor, called ‘Bull’. She was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison until July 14, 2023 by Magistrate Renita Singh.

Bacchus allegedly laced Junor’s energy drink with poison causing him to be hospitalised. He died four days after.

Bacchus and her sister-in-law of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam reportedly told police that Junor, a 43-year-old carpenter also of Timmers Dam, New Amsterdam consumed poison on May 16, 2023 and died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on May 20, 2023.

Dead: Andy Junor

Following Junor’s death, Bacchus was questioned by the police. She told law enforcement officers that she shared a relationship with the carpenter for 12 years and they have three children.

Bacchus disclosed that she was having an extra-marital affair and Junor found out. She said she ended that relationship but soon got involved with another person who resides overseas. It was the second relationship that created problems between Bacchus and Junor. The woman said she contemplated poisoning her husband for several days.

She reportedly told police that her husband would from time to time take Turbo energy drinks home from work and she laced one of the energy drinks with poison. Junor unknowingly consumed the poisoned drink and shortly thereafter started vomiting.

Bacchus said she called on her sister-in-law who lives with them and Junor was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died four days later.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

Special Edition of The Glenn Lall Show with Africa’s Anti-Corruption Legend, Prof. PLO Lumumba of Kenya

What You Need to Know Today:

Should you EVER TRUST JAGDEO???

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

AP Invitational shifts to July 22

AP Invitational shifts to July 22

May 30, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The 2023 AP Invitational, the first-ever World Athletics Continental Tour event in Guyana, will now be held on July 22, organiser Aliann Pompey announced yesterday. After a...
Read More
Inclement weather spoils opening round at Everest

Inclement weather spoils opening round at Everest

May 30, 2023

New Boys’ champion to be crowned – Girls’ quarterfinalists decided

New Boys’ champion to be crowned –...

May 30, 2023

Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s New Swim Sprint King

Delroy Tyrrell, Guyana’s New Swim Sprint King

May 30, 2023

Surinamese horses showing great potential in preparation for the Breeders Cup

Surinamese horses showing great potential in...

May 30, 2023

Wiruni defeat Sandhill Friendship to emerge as Champions

Wiruni defeat Sandhill Friendship to emerge as...

May 30, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]