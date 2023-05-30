New Amsterdam woman who allegedly poisoned husband’s energy drink remanded

Kaieteur News – Leila Bacchus, a 42-year-old Cleaner of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, was on Monday remanded to prison for the murder of her reputed husband.

Bacchus appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court to answer the murder charge which alleges that she killed Andy Junor, called ‘Bull’. She was not required to plead to the indictable offence and was remanded to prison until July 14, 2023 by Magistrate Renita Singh.

Bacchus allegedly laced Junor’s energy drink with poison causing him to be hospitalised. He died four days after.

Bacchus and her sister-in-law of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam reportedly told police that Junor, a 43-year-old carpenter also of Timmers Dam, New Amsterdam consumed poison on May 16, 2023 and died at the New Amsterdam Hospital on May 20, 2023.

Following Junor’s death, Bacchus was questioned by the police. She told law enforcement officers that she shared a relationship with the carpenter for 12 years and they have three children.

Bacchus disclosed that she was having an extra-marital affair and Junor found out. She said she ended that relationship but soon got involved with another person who resides overseas. It was the second relationship that created problems between Bacchus and Junor. The woman said she contemplated poisoning her husband for several days.

She reportedly told police that her husband would from time to time take Turbo energy drinks home from work and she laced one of the energy drinks with poison. Junor unknowingly consumed the poisoned drink and shortly thereafter started vomiting.

Bacchus said she called on her sister-in-law who lives with them and Junor was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died four days later.