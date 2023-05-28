Latest update May 28th, 2023 12:59 AM

De beach is ours!

May 28, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys does like go pun de Seawall behind de hotel. It gat nuff beachfront space and dem cars now able to drive up and park pun de beach, never mind dem destroying the sea defence in de process.

De jetty now gat rails and benches. Dem boys want de public fuh know dat de jetty is hollow inside and it nat built to support heavy weight and movement. And yuh eye could get juk out from dem people wah throwing out line fuh ketch fish.

So dem boys does enjoy de see breeze and de relaxation away from de noise and red tents by de Bandstand. On afternoons dem boys does head fuh de beach behind de Marriott Hotel. It does gat nuff action out deh too… if yuh know what ah mean.

But now dem boys worried. Dem hear de hotel up fuh sale. And dem boys would not be surprised if it come with a package deal. No, not de package deal which we does hear fuh $2000.

Dem boys hope that de rights to be beachfront are not part of de sale of de hotel. Nah rule nuttin’ out when it comes to de Pee Pee Pee. Dem would even sell de ocean.

It enough fuh dem dem boys fuh want to hum de song, “Jack, the Beach is Mine”, wah de Mighty Gabby did sing:

Look! That beach is mine,

I can bathe anytime.

Despite what they say I go there anyway,

(I gwine bathe anyway)

 Talk half. Leff half

 

No contracts cast in stone, except Norton and Jagdeo own!

