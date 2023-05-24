Couple freed of narco-trafficking charge

Latest update May 24th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 24, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – The Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court has freed a couple from a marijuana trafficking charge when the trial concluded recently.
Shelroy Clarke, 34 and Patricia Grant 29, Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) were charged on May 2, 2021 for trafficking marijuana after police reportedly found some 867.8 grammes of the drugs at their home.
Attorney, Bernard Da Silva represented them couple during the two-year-long trial and after listening to their defense case, the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court ruled that they were not guilty of the charge. Grant, the woman was freed on April 25, after the presiding Magistrate, Alisha George upheld that prosecution made a no case submission against the defendant.
Grant’s husband grant was freed almost a month later on Tuesday May 23 after the magistrate agreed with Da Silva’s argument that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the drugs found in his client’s possession belonged to him and were for the purpose of trafficking.
The prosecution’s witness had told the court that Shelroy had made an oral statement to police during his arrest that the drugs might be his. According to the witness Shelroy had said “I know who inform on me, this thing just come here” while his wife remained silent.
Da Silva however, challenged the witness’ claim arguing that prosecution did not have any evidence to prove that his client had made such a statement. “Defence contends that: there is no evidence submitted to this honourable Court to support any such oral statement, consequently there can be no reliance on this statement by the prosecution”, Da Silva reportedly told the court.
