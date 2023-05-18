$423M in contracts signed for works in ECD villages

Kaieteur News – Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar, on Tuesday oversaw the signing of a number of contracts worth $423 million for projects in villages on the East Coast Demerara.

The villages include: Plaisance, Beterverwagting (BV), Vryheid’s Lust and Triumph.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Minister Indar mentioned that out of the $423 million, $302M worth of contracts was signed for 23 separate lots for concrete road projects. On Tuesday, a $99 million contract was signed for works on the BV main access road, while $22 million was signed for desilting of drains.

The minister shared that scores of residents can expect to be employed on 12 drainage projects that will inject $22M into the local economies of Plaisance, Beterverwagting and Vryeid’s Lust. At the contract signing ceremony for the drainage works, Junior Works Minister, Deodat Indar said the rollout of the projects will fulfill promises made by President Irfaan Ali on outreaches to the communities last week. Minister Indar noted too that engineers will work with contractors to ensure the concrete road works that will be tendered, are executed according to established specifications.