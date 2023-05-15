Lifetime awards means yuh past yuh best

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De years does fly by fast. When yuh young, yuh does believe dat yuh gat all de time in de world. But as yuh get older, time seems to move faster.

And one day yuh gat to face de fact dat yuh gat to retire. But dem gat some men who don’t feel dem age. No matter how much wrinkle dem gat pon dem face, dem still feel dem young enough fuh wuk. And because of dat, dem don’t contemplate retirement.

Dem does continue to work even long after de retirement age. And no matter how much dem friends and boss try to give dem hints about calling it a day, dem does don’t get de message.

When yuh old, people does seh yuh does get cold. When yuh young, yuh does be fresh but and yuh does be de center of attraction. But when yuh get old, people does look pass yuh. Yuh does get put out to pasture.

And deh gat many ways in which people does signal dat yuh past yuh best. One of de ways is when yuh getting old and people start to give yuh awards.

When yuh start get long service and lifetime awards, yuh know de people trying fuh send yuh a message. Is like dem telling yuh dat dis is a farewell party. Dem wishing yuh good riddance.

But deh gat some ole people, dem don’t get de message. Dem still feel dem relevant and dem does want hold on till de last breath. But de world don’t stop and wait fuh no one. When yuh time come fuh move on and move aside, yuh does gat to do so…so.

Talk half. Leff half.