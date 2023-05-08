Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM

Gunmen open fire on police corporal in minibus

May 08, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Two gunmen in a dark-coloured Toyota Premio motor car on Saturday night open fire on a police Corporal in his minibus along the Rupert Craig Highway.

The cop who is stationed at the Sparendaam Police Station said the men shot at him around 20:06 hrs in the vicinity of Conversation Tree.

He said that he was on his way to work when the dark –coloured car pulled up alongside him while approaching a traffic light along the highway.

The cop alleged that as the car got closer he observed the driver and the passenger pointing and shouting at him. He could not hear what they were saying and continued to drive. When he arrived at the traffic light and stopped, two loud explosions were heard and something hit the driver’s door of the minibus, shattering the glass window.

The vehicle then sped off. According to the policeman apart from cuts to his body from the shattered glass, he escaped unhurt.

A warhead was found embedded in the policeman’s bus door and a 9MM spent shell was found lying on the roadway.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

