Monkey Mountain to get $226M secondary school

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Education will be constructing a new secondary school at Monkey Mountain, valued at $226, 032,009. Monkey Mountain is an Amerindian Village in Region Eight.

The $226M was provided to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) by the Ministry of Education’s engineer. At the opening of tenders, it was revealed that 10 contractors submitted bids for the project.

The contractors are Feroze Khan & Son Enterprise – $189,865,830; Akbar Architecture Construction & Engineering Services – $218,554,172; Digiris Engineering Construction – $223,783,991; Jemcorp Engineering & Imports – $329,582,600; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $203,193,953; Westbrook Caribbean Inc. – $212,562,084; K’s Trucking & Construction Service – $208,282,809; Charles Ramlagan Contracting Service – $198,975,000; NK Engineering Services; and James Contracting Enterprise – $191,965,830.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed that the ministry would be building a secondary school in Jawalla, Region Seven at an estimated cost of $226,032,009.

Seven contractors submitted bids for that project. They are Sheriff Construction Inc. – $211,959,143; K’s Trucking & Construction Services – $205,194,623; BM Property Investment Inc. – $316,050,000; Westbrook Caribbean Inc. – $212,562,086; Builders Supplies – $309,142,680; Akbar Architecture Construction & Eng Service – $238,310,914; and Truck Smart – $351,078,210.

Additionally, plans are to build a secondary school in Phillipi, Region Seven. This project is pegged at $242,281,200. Thirteen contractors submitted bids for the project. They are S&K Construction Service & General Supplies – $239,657,822; Suruj Procurement Services – $215,195,525; Josiah General Construction – $212,675,531; Sheriff Construction Inc. – $238,841,064; C Sohan Construction Services – $210,575,525; Yhadram & Sons Construction Establishment – $222,275,531; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – $222,869,850; Swammy Construction Enterprise – $211,625,525; Enfield Contracting Company – $208,475,513; Ultra Build Construction & General Supply – $222,869,850; K’s Trucking & Construction Services – $217,763,208; Akbar Architecture Construction & Engineering Services – $289,622,109; and AL1 Construction Co. – $204,475,525.

Kaieteur News understands that upon completion, the Jawalla Secondary School will be the second of its kind in the Upper Mazaruni District. It is expected to ease the issue of overcrowding at the DC Caesar Fox Secondary School in Waramadong.

Additionally, it will provide students in other communities with an opportunity to receive a sound secondary education. Many children are currently either not receiving secondary education or are being educated in primary tops, a secondary department in a primary school.

The Ministry of Education was allocated some $74.4Billion, a portion of which will be used for the construction, rehabilitation, extension and maintenance of educational facilities.

Kaieteur News has reported that the Ministry has embarked on an aggressive programme to ensure that the nation’s children have access to secondary education. The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education. To achieve this, the ministry has since moved to have several secondary schools constructed across the country.