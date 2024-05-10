Residents in path of new D.H.B want fair compensation

…Edghill says Govt. to move to court to determine price

Kaieteur News – Some 15 Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara residents who rejected the Government of Guyana’s proposal for the acquisition of their properties in order to facilitate the construction of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge are seeking fair compensation.

On May 7, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill visited the area to dispatch notices of eviction and property demolition to the residents who refused the government’s offer. The properties earmarked for compulsory acquisition became vested in the state of Guyana and were published in the official gazette on May 6.

During an interaction with Minister Edghill, one of the residents who refused the government’s proposal bemoaned the administration’s lack of consultations. In response, Minister Edghill explained that the government had already acquired the properties for the building of the bridge, and noted that the only outstanding matter is the amount to be paid for compensation. “Now if (government) have a project, nobody ain’t stopping development but the things that y’all going on with is not professional…” the resident said. “Because number one a project like this here, nobody stopping development, at least we should have had at least two years notice. Listen we born and grow here, look at me, I’m a senior citizen and this is bullyism,” she told Minister Edghill.

Kaieteur News understands that the residents are looking to be fairly compensated for their properties. According to a notice of eviction and demolition seen by this publication, it was stated, “Unfortunately, those engagements with you unlike with others, were unable to yield an amicable consensual financial package…in the circumstances and with sincere regret the government wishes to notify you that you are to vacate the said property within 30 days from the date thereof.”

To this end, it was stated that if failed to vacate the property the government will be forced to evict the residents and demolish their homes. It should be noted that the government’s offer includes land, house and monetary compensation.

On Thursday following the sitting of the National Assembly, Minister Edghill told reporters that the government will move to the court to determine a final compensation for the residents who refused the initial offer. The minister disclosed that through the Attorney General Chambers the government will initiate legal action. He explained that given the deadlock with the 15 residents on the valuation, the other course of action will be the court. “The law provides that a judge will determine what would be the price the government needs to pay to ensure that the person is not violated or robbed or cheated. So, we will approach a judge by way of an application to the court and the judge will determine the outcome.” Minister Edghill explained, “Some people, after hard negotiations, have accepted the Government’s final offer. Let me tell you what the offer entails. People who have commercial business getting commercial lands elsewhere, residential, getting residential lands elsewhere and a sum of money that will deal with dislocation and all the rest of it. Persons, who have to move almost immediately, or they have to move and they don’t have a place yet to go, because they have to fix on the new land they are getting, help with rental to facilitate all the rest of it.” Moreover, Edghill said that the offers made by the government were based on valuations done by experts. He had outlined that numerous consultations and extensive engagement were held with residents over a two-year period aimed at addressing concerns regarding compensation and relocation. Furthermore, out of 21 residents, six have since accepted the proposal while 15 refused.