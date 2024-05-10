Woman sets house on fire after argument with husband

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – An argument between a couple on Thursday led to the woman reportedly setting their house ablaze at Zeelugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
Police identified the couple as Tarsingha Bahabur called Krishna, 32, a “weeder” of Lot Five Zeelugt, WCD and Lisa age 19 of the same address. Lisa reportedly started the fire around 01:30 hrs.
Bahabur reportedly told police that Lisa has allegedly threatened him before. During the wee hours of Thursday he and Lisa reportedly had an argument, police said. During the exchange of words, she allegedly went into the kitchen, picked up a lighter and then went straight to their bedroom and set the mattress on fire.
They continued arguing as the mattress burned but when the flames got bigger and began to spread; they both ran for their lives as the fire consumed the building. The Fire Service was notified and fire fighters arrived shortly after to extinguish the blaze. Police arrested Lisa and she has allegedly admitted to setting the fire.
