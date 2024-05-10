Chinese national dies after boat mishap

Kaieteur News – A Chinese national was on Wednesday killed in boat accident at Timber Grant Landing, Essequibo River, Region Seven.

Dead is Dai Jianhua.

Reports are that Jianhua was traveling in a speed boat with two other persons, Songyajun and Meng Yi Feng when it collided with a tug boat causing the occupants to fall overboard.

The accident occurred at around 19:30h in the vicinity of Timber Grant Quarry. Police said that the members of the crew aboard the tug boat then jumped overboard, rendering assistance to the speedboat passengers, who were then taken onto the barge.

The injured persons were taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where Jianhua was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Songyajun, who received injuries to his upper body and face, was seen, examined, and admitted as a patient. The other individual, Meng Yi Feng, was treated and sent away,” police said.

Meanwhile, the captain of the tug boat is in police custody at the Bartica Police Station assisting with the investigations.