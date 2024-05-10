Chinese national dies after boat mishap

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A Chinese national was on Wednesday killed in boat accident at Timber Grant Landing, Essequibo River, Region Seven.
Dead is Dai Jianhua.
Reports are that Jianhua was traveling in a speed boat with two other persons, Songyajun and Meng Yi Feng when it collided with a tug boat causing the occupants to fall overboard.
The accident occurred at around 19:30h in the vicinity of Timber Grant Quarry. Police said that the members of the crew aboard the tug boat then jumped overboard, rendering assistance to the speedboat passengers, who were then taken onto the barge.
The injured persons were taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where Jianhua was pronounced dead on arrival.
“Songyajun, who received injuries to his upper body and face, was seen, examined, and admitted as a patient. The other individual, Meng Yi Feng, was treated and sent away,” police said.
Meanwhile, the captain of the tug boat is in police custody at the Bartica Police Station assisting with the investigations.
It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…
May 10, 2024– President Ali visits Guyana National Stadium By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the National Assembly successfully passed the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill, 2024,...
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – This column does not respond to criticisms, except where there is misrepresentation of what was said... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]