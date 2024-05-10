Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Chinese national dies after boat mishap

May 10, 2024 News

The Essequibo River

The Essequibo River

Kaieteur News – A Chinese national was on Wednesday killed in boat accident at Timber Grant Landing, Essequibo River, Region Seven.

Dead is Dai Jianhua.

Reports are that Jianhua was traveling in a speed boat with two other persons, Songyajun and Meng Yi Feng when it collided with a tug boat causing the occupants to fall overboard.

The accident occurred at around 19:30h in the vicinity of Timber Grant Quarry. Police said that the members of the crew aboard the tug boat then jumped overboard, rendering assistance to the speedboat passengers, who were then taken onto the barge.

The injured persons were taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where Jianhua was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Songyajun, who received injuries to his upper body and face, was seen, examined, and admitted as a patient.  The other individual, Meng Yi Feng, was treated and sent away,” police said.

Meanwhile, the captain of the tug boat is in police custody at the Bartica Police Station assisting with the investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 08th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

2024 ICC Cricket World Cup Bill successfully passed in Parliament

2024 ICC Cricket World Cup Bill successfully passed in Parliament

May 10, 2024

– President Ali visits Guyana National Stadium By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the National Assembly successfully passed the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill, 2024,...
Read More
Petra Org. launches 5th ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Schools Football championship

Petra Org. launches 5th ExxonMobil Boys &...

May 10, 2024

Usain Bolt’s 100m world record stands firm as longest in history

Usain Bolt’s 100m world record stands firm...

May 10, 2024

Bad weather spoils important round, as semi-finals loom 

Bad weather spoils important round, as...

May 10, 2024

Guyana Defence Force FC overwhelms Guyana Police Force FC with 4-0 win

Guyana Defence Force FC overwhelms Guyana Police...

May 10, 2024

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Callender remains undefeated in the 2024...

May 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]