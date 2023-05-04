Hundreds sign petition for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana full coverage insurance

Kaieteur News – Red Thread Women, a non-profit organisation on Wednesday continued protests in front of the Office of President calling for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana full coverage liability for its operation in the lucrative Stabroek oil block.

More than a dozen women have been protesting every first Wednesday of month since March 8, with placards calling for full coverage insurance and a banner that reads “We demand Rule of Law compliance in Oil and Gas, Our lives, Our livelihoods, Our Lands”.

On Wednesday one of the protestors told Kaieteur News that since the protest began they have been urging citizens not only to join them but to sign a petition for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana Full Coverage Insurance and yesterday was no different. Kaieteur News watched on as protestors stopped vehicles passing by and urged drivers and passengers to sign their petition. Many willingly gave their signatures and commended the women for their good work.

Red Thread told Kaieteur News that it has gotten over 200 signatures already and plans to continue protesting every first Wednesday until ExxonMobil agrees to their demands. Presently, ExxonMobil through its operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is producing over 400,000 barrels of oil in the Stabroek Block without full liability coverage, even though this is a requirement in its Permits received to extract the resource.

One of the Red Thread members, Joy Marcus, had said in a previous interview: “we are protesting for ExxonMobil to have full liability coverage so that in the event of any oil spill and so on that we know that will be taken care of and not be left on Guyanese and there are other issues which we have been discussing which includes a better oil deal”. While adding, “If you are going to do drilling which we are not really interested in having it done, then do it in a safe and proper way and so that is a main priority.”

The organisation had also told Kaieteur News that its female members are “mad” and “furious” that Exxon has been proudly reporting the billions it has been earning thanks to Guyana’s resources, while the nation is yet to make sure a parent company guarantee is secured to cover costs if there were to be a large oil spill.