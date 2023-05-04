Latest update May 4th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hundreds sign petition for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana full coverage insurance

May 04, 2023 ExxonMobil, News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – Red Thread Women, a non-profit organisation on Wednesday continued protests in front of the Office of President calling for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana full coverage liability for its operation in the lucrative Stabroek oil block.

More than a dozen women have been protesting every first Wednesday of month since March 8, with placards calling for full coverage insurance and a banner that reads “We demand Rule of Law compliance in Oil and Gas, Our lives, Our livelihoods, Our Lands”.

Protestors urging motorists to sign the petition

Protestors urging motorists to sign the petition

On Wednesday one of the protestors told Kaieteur News that since the protest began they have been urging citizens not only to join them but to sign a petition for ExxonMobil to grant Guyana Full Coverage Insurance and yesterday was no different.  Kaieteur News watched on as protestors stopped vehicles passing by and urged drivers and passengers to sign their petition. Many willingly gave their signatures and commended the women for their good work.

Red Thread told Kaieteur News that it has gotten over 200 signatures already and plans to continue protesting every first Wednesday until ExxonMobil agrees to their demands.  Presently, ExxonMobil through its operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) is producing over 400,000 barrels of oil in the Stabroek Block without full liability coverage, even though this is a requirement in its Permits received to extract the resource.

Some of the signatures received on Wednesday

Some of the signatures received on Wednesday

One of the Red Thread members, Joy Marcus, had said in a previous interview: “we are protesting for ExxonMobil to have full liability coverage so that in the event of any oil spill and so on that we know that will be taken care of and not be left on Guyanese and there are other issues which we have been discussing which includes a better oil deal”. While adding, “If you are going to do drilling which we are not really interested in having it done, then do it in a safe and proper way and so that is a main priority.”

Red Thread Women protesting for full coverage liability.

Red Thread Women protesting for full coverage liability.

The organisation had also told Kaieteur News that its female members are “mad” and “furious” that Exxon has been proudly reporting the billions it has been earning thanks to Guyana’s resources, while the nation is yet to make sure a parent company guarantee is secured to cover costs if there were to be a large oil spill.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

Them operating like thief in the night with our resources.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship 2023 deemed a resounding success

Seven Seas sponsored Archery Guyana’s National Indoor Championship...

May 04, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana brought the curtains down on its Seven Seas National Indoor Championships 2023 on Sunday 30th April, 2023 at the National Gymnasium. This event kicked off with...
Read More
CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to Tallawahs

CPL 2023: Powell joins Royals, Walsh moves to...

May 04, 2023

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C Inter-Secondary school Tapeball title

West Dem’ Secondary cops G.O.A.P.C...

May 04, 2023

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set for tomorrow May 5

Arrival Day Four-A-Side football competition set...

May 04, 2023

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

Wiruni, Sandhill to clash in finale

May 04, 2023

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading into Day 2

Clinical bowling gives Team Weekes edge heading...

May 04, 2023

Features/Columnists

  • Too little, too late

    Kaieteur News – The children writing the National Grade Six Assessment would wish that the examinations were held every... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]