The IKD/GKC nearing completion – Says IKD Head Frank Woon-A-Tai

Apr 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – With at least eighty-five percent of work completed on the new Guyana Karate College building, constructed at Plantation S Lilliendaal, Georgetown.
Head of the International Karate Daigaku and Guyana Karate College (IKD/GKC) Shuseki Shihan (World Karate Master) Frank Woon-A-Tai, 9th Dan, M.S, spearheaded a brief walk-through exercise at the site yesterday with visible foundation works being laid for the electrical and window installation, among other work being done at the facility.
The state of the art facility sits on a one-acre plot of land, which will also serve as the Technical Headquarters of the International Karate Daigaku/University. Upon completion, the GKC will be a fully modernised, two storey facility consisting of four dojo’s with the largest being (32×105 feet) and smallest (21×30 feet), including toilet and bath amenities, stores, office space, as well as instructor’s lounge.
Meanwhile, speaking at the gathering Frank Woon-A-Tai, 9th Dan, M.S explained, This Daigaku/University is very important for us, not only will it be the home for all Martial Artists desirous of coming here to train and study but this college dojo will also gives the children of Guyana, and all Guyanese, the opportunity to experience the many benefits of karate such as developing discipline, confidence and skill in the various techniques.
According to Frank Woon-A-Tai, “Despite 85% of work being completed at the facility, the GKC is still some ten million away from completion.” The GKC welcomes donations or any other form of assistance towards this very worthy endeavour.
