Driver pulled from submerged car in Friendship koker dies

…girlfriend hospitalised, condition listed as stable

Kaieteur News – Less than 24 hours after 25-year-old Shawn Lee known as “DJ Gaza Prince” was pulled from a wrecked car submerged in a koker at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Lee succumbed to his injuries.

Lee of Timehri Base Road, EBD, and his girlfriend 23-year-old Kimberly Agard, also of Timehri, were rescued on Sunday afternoon.

The police reported that around 15:20 hours Lee and his girlfriend were driving south along the Friendship Public Road in motorcar PTT 1796, reportedly at a fast rate. It was stated that while negotiating a turn, Lee lost control of his vehicle and collided with a concrete culvert at Friendship. According to the police, the impact caused the car to flip before ending up in the trench.

Kaieteur News had reported that public-spirited persons plunged into the trench to rescue the couple who was injured and trapped in the motorcar.

According to a video seen by this publication, the men that jumped into the water to save the driver and the passenger. They had to first pull apart the wrecked door of the car to get access to the injured occupants. After some time of struggling to get the door open, the men were able to remove Agard who was bleeding from the head in an apparent semi-conscious state.

Two men came to the corner of the koker where they reached down and assisted in fetching Agard onto land. Moments later, the men were able to remove Lee from the motorcar, before an ambulance arrived to carry them to the hospital.

Lee and Agard were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, EBD where they were examined and subsequently referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the police, Lee who sustained a fractured left leg and head injuries, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in critical condition. However, he succumbed around 08:19 hours on Monday morning at GPHC. His body was taken to the hospital’s mortuary for storage awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, Agard received a head injury and was admitted at GPHC. Her condition is listed as stable.