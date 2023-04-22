Latest update April 22nd, 2023 1:44 AM

Infrastructural works for new housing areas in Regions 2, 3, 4, 6 & 9 to cost $6.9B

Apr 22, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is looking to spend some $6.9 billion on infrastructural works for new housing areas in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six and Nine.

This is according to the recent opening of tenders which revealed that CH&PA is slated to execute works in areas such as St. Joseph Buxton and Charity in Region Two, Stewartville and Meten-Meer-Zorg in Region Three, Enmore/ Foulis Commercial Industrial Area in Region Four, Palmyra Canje, and No.76 Village in Region Six and Lethem in Region Nine.

Kaieteur News understands that these infrastructural works include the construction of access roads in the housing areas, bridges, culverts, clearing of lands, setting up of water distribution systems, electrical networks just to name a few.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had signed $56.8 billion in contracts for another set of infrastructural development works in different housing areas in Regions Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10.

The Ministry was allocated some $72 billion from the national budget this year to execute its projects.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)

Infrastructure development works at Enmore/ Foulis Commercial Industrial Area, Lots 

Infrastructure development works at Palmyra Canjie, Region Six.

Infrastructure development works at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, region Three.

Infrastructure development works at Meten-Meer-Zorg PIII, West Coast Demerara.

Infrastructure development works at No.76 Village, Corentyne. Region Six.

Infrastructure development works at St. Joseph, Buxton, Charity, Region Two.

Infrastructure development works at Lethe, Region Nine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of chemicals.

