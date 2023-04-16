Guyana has its first ever IBA ranked female fighters

Latest update April 16th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded its first ever IBA ranked female fighters. Sisters Abiola and Alesha Jackman both represented Guyana at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India last month.
“Their subsequent world ranking is testimony to the fact that with greater exposure comes bigger successes,” stated Guyana Boxing Association President Steve Ninvalle.
“The Guyana Boxing Association will leave no stone unturned in its quest to provide the best for its athletes and officials. We congratulate the two sisters and urge them to remain focused as the road they are on is littered with opportunities,” Ninvalle encouraged.
Abiola has a rank of 27 in the Elite Women’s Division 81+KG Heavy division, while Alesha is ranked 58 in the Elite Women 60-63KG Light Welterweight Division.
MEN WITHOUT WOMEN DOES THINGS LIKE THIS!
Apr 16, 2023Kaieteur News – The opening day of the Kares Crossfit Championship ended with the Guyanese athletes positioned nicely in the driver’s seat, holding top positions in both Male and Female...
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Apr 16, 2023
Kaieteur News – If the Opposition boycotts Local Government Elections – a remote and unrealistic possibility –... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]