Guyana has its first ever IBA ranked female fighters

Apr 16, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded its first ever IBA ranked female fighters. Sisters Abiola and Alesha Jackman both represented Guyana at the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi, India last month.

Abiola on the left and Alesha Jackman with GBA President Steve Ninvalle.

“Their subsequent world ranking is testimony to the fact that with greater exposure comes bigger successes,” stated Guyana Boxing Association President Steve Ninvalle.

“The Guyana Boxing Association will leave no stone unturned in its quest to provide the best for its athletes and officials. We congratulate the two sisters and urge them to remain focused as the road they are on is littered with opportunities,” Ninvalle encouraged.

Abiola has a rank of 27 in the Elite Women’s Division 81+KG Heavy division, while Alesha is ranked 58 in the Elite Women 60-63KG Light Welterweight Division.

