Deonarine lead performances in DCB U-17 Inter-Association Tourney 2023 partly sponsored by Team Mohamed

Kaieteur News – In round 2 of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament which is partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, Romeo Deonarine scored a brilliant unbeaten double century as Vikash Wilkinson smashed an unbeaten half-century.

Over at the Enmore Community Center Ground, East Coast Demerara won the toss and elected to bat, scoring a well-composed 391 for 1 from their allotted 50 overs. Captain Romieo Deonarine led his side as he scored a brilliant unbeaten double-century of 204, while Vice-Captain Nicholas Shiopersaud chipped in, scoring an unbeaten 80 and was supported by Vikash Wilkinson, who scored 69. Cory Charles collected the lone wicket.

In reply, Upper Demerara struggled to reach their target scoring 36 all out from 12.5 overs. Suresh Sugrim was the most instrumental bowler grabbing 4 for 13, while Alex Datterdeen collected 3 for 6. East Coast Demerara won by 355 runs.

Over at Farm Ground, Georgetown won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 162 for 9 from their reduced 25 overs which was due to early showers. Shiloh Adams top scored with 29 while opener Kishna Silas chipped in with 32 and lower order batter Stephon Sankar 20. Farhan Hussain and Sayyad Lakeram collected 2 for 28 and 2 for 57, respectively, while David Manohar, Deonarine Dindial, Jovind Ducan and Roupie Rajaram took 1 wicket a piece.

In reply, East Bank Demerara reached their target of 163 in a nail-biting finish after they lost 5 wickets in their allotted 25 overs. David Manohar scored a constructed 52, Deonarine Dindial contributed 36, and Devin Roopnarine 26. Wavell Allen, Renaldo Grenville, Jonathon Van Lange, Riyad Latif and Stephon Sankar collected one wicket a piece. East Bank won by 5 wickets.

In the third round of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB), Under-17 Inter-Association Tournament partly sponsored by Team Mohamed, West Demerara will battle Upper Demerara at Zeeburg, while East Coast Demerara will face East Bank Demerara today Sunday, April 16, 2023.