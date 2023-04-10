Mathura shines with ball, Balgobin hits century as Everest CC suffer mixed fortunes

Latest update April 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Apr 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Nityanand Mathura starred with the ball while Ushardeva Balgobin struck a fine century as Everest Cricket Club encounter mixed results in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ GISE, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first division two- day tournament, recently.
Host Everest CC and GNIC SC played to a draw. Everest batted first and managed 212 with A. Sanichara scoring 68, Joseph Perry 48 and Javed Rasheed 24. Sookdeo (only named provided) grabbed 6-81.
GNIC SC were bowled out for 172 in reply. Jermain Grovensor made 51, J. Benjamin 28 and J. Collins 23. Javed Rasheed bagged 5-56 and teenager Mathura 3-65. Everest declared on 98-1 in their second innings. V. Mangala and A. Sanichara made 32 and 30 respectively and Mathura 12 not out. In pursuit of 139 to win, GNIC SC were 72-6 at stumps on the final day. Mathura picked up 5-17.
At Everest, the host beat the Georgetown Cricket Club by 31 runs. Everest batted first and posted 248 with Ursherdeva Balgobin struck 117 while Junior Sinclair made 58 as Laurel Parks snared 4-61 and Navindra Persaud 3-22.
GCC were bowled out for 157 in reply. Ronaldo Alimohamed stroked 81 and Devon Lord 23. Sinclair had 4-48, Mathura 3-44 and Keon Joseph 2-52.
Everest managed 79, batting a second time. Balgobin made 25 and Perry 15. Lord claimed 5-16 and F. Duncan Clark 4-29.
Set 171 to win, GCC were sent packing for for 139. Persaud made 31 as Channdrapaul Hemraj bagged 5-22.
At DCC, the home team beat Everest by an innings and 193 runs. DCC posted 381-9 declared, batting first. Christopher Barnwell struck 114 while Dexter George and Nikosi Beaton made 47 and 45 respectively. Mathura snared 5-126.
Everest folded for 80 in reply. Spinner Ashmead Nedd bagged 8-33. In their second innings Everest made 108 all out with Balgobin scoring 64 as Nedd picked up 8-38 to finish the game with 16 -71.
Jagdeo’s 5th project will tie us like donkeys to bray and die.
Apr 10, 2023Kaieteur News – Raekwon Noel performance at this year’s Aquatics Championship will go down in the annals of Guyana’s swimming history and that of the event which started in 1985. After...
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Apr 10, 2023
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana should be petitioned to order an immediate inquiry into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]