Mathura shines with ball, Balgobin hits century as Everest CC suffer mixed fortunes

Kaieteur News – Nityanand Mathura starred with the ball while Ushardeva Balgobin struck a fine century as Everest Cricket Club encounter mixed results in the Georgetown Cricket Association/ GISE, Star Party Rentals and Trophy Stall first division two- day tournament, recently.

Host Everest CC and GNIC SC played to a draw. Everest batted first and managed 212 with A. Sanichara scoring 68, Joseph Perry 48 and Javed Rasheed 24. Sookdeo (only named provided) grabbed 6-81.

GNIC SC were bowled out for 172 in reply. Jermain Grovensor made 51, J. Benjamin 28 and J. Collins 23. Javed Rasheed bagged 5-56 and teenager Mathura 3-65. Everest declared on 98-1 in their second innings. V. Mangala and A. Sanichara made 32 and 30 respectively and Mathura 12 not out. In pursuit of 139 to win, GNIC SC were 72-6 at stumps on the final day. Mathura picked up 5-17.

At Everest, the host beat the Georgetown Cricket Club by 31 runs. Everest batted first and posted 248 with Ursherdeva Balgobin struck 117 while Junior Sinclair made 58 as Laurel Parks snared 4-61 and Navindra Persaud 3-22.

GCC were bowled out for 157 in reply. Ronaldo Alimohamed stroked 81 and Devon Lord 23. Sinclair had 4-48, Mathura 3-44 and Keon Joseph 2-52.

Everest managed 79, batting a second time. Balgobin made 25 and Perry 15. Lord claimed 5-16 and F. Duncan Clark 4-29.

Set 171 to win, GCC were sent packing for for 139. Persaud made 31 as Channdrapaul Hemraj bagged 5-22.

At DCC, the home team beat Everest by an innings and 193 runs. DCC posted 381-9 declared, batting first. Christopher Barnwell struck 114 while Dexter George and Nikosi Beaton made 47 and 45 respectively. Mathura snared 5-126.

Everest folded for 80 in reply. Spinner Ashmead Nedd bagged 8-33. In their second innings Everest made 108 all out with Balgobin scoring 64 as Nedd picked up 8-38 to finish the game with 16 -71.