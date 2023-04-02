$251M estimated to build, rehabilitated Police Stations at Paramakatoi, Monkey Mountain, Morawhanna and Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs having received $58.6 billion from this year’s budget is getting ready to utilize those funds towards the construction and reconstruction of a number of police stations across the country.

During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the Ministry will be reconstructing police stations at Morawhanna in Region One, Monkey Mountain in Region Eight and Vreed-en-Hoop in Region Three. It was also disclosed that a new police station will be constructed at Paramakatoi all at an estimated cost of $251 million.

The Vreed-en-Hoop Police station will be renovated at an estimated cost of $120million while the Morawhanna Police Station will be constructed at an estimated $42 million and the Monkey Mountain Police Station at an estimated $45 million.

It is estimated that the construction of the Paramakatoi Police Station will cost $4 million.

The Ministry also intends to undertake other projects, which include the reconstruction of the Diamond Fire Station which is estimated at $96 million and building a reservoir and revetment at the Mahdia Fire Station at an estimated cost of $39 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of armored vehicles.

Design and supervision services for the Guyana Police Force – Region Four (A) Lot 1 and 2.

Construction of Kamarang Officer’s Living quarters, Region Seven.

Construction of living quarter at Mazaruni Prison.

Construction of reservoir and revetment at Mahdia Fire Station.

Reconstruction of Diamond Fire Station.

Reconstruction of Vreed- en- Hoop Police Station.

Construction of Paramakatoi Police Station.

Reconstruction of Morawhanna Police Station.

Reconstruction of Monkey Mountain Police Station.