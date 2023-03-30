Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup rescheduled to Sunday 2nd April

Kaieteur News – The 2nd annual Canje Softball Cup now being branded as the “Canje/New Amsterdam One Guyana Softball Cricket Cup” is now slated to be played on Sunday 2nd April 2023 at the Goed Banana land Sports Club Ground in East Canje, Berbice from 9 am.

This year’s event has seen the teaming up of the Name Brand Softball Team of Adelphi, Canje, and the One Family Star Promotions coming together in making this one-day ten overs aside knock-out competition possible.

According to the coordinators of the event, this year’s competition will be bigger and better by seeing more prizes at stake and it’s being made an open competition for teams that are interested to take part within regions 4, 5 and 6 that wanted to be in action as they will be vying for the championship.

According to the organizers, several businesses already pledged their support towards making the event a success and they are Ramoutar Furniture Est., Home of Rewinding, Hanoman Dental, A. Ally and Sons, Bob & Sons (Mazar) supermarket, Yadram and Son Construction, Fordy’s Catering, High-End Shop N/A, and Narine Auto Mechanic Shop.

According to the organizers, over $200,000 in cash and trophies are up for grabs and will be awarded to the top teams and outstanding individual players.

The coordinators are encouraging the residents to bring out their families and have a fun-filled day with cricket action and lots of side attractions which includes male and female dancing competitions, children dancing competition, 100m male and female sprint race, buns eating competition, tug-a-war, and much more.

The competition was rescheduled from last week Sunday to this Sunday due to some unforeseen circumstances and organisers are anticipating more teams to take part in the day’s event. Interested teams can contact the coordinators at 647-0038 or 670-5795 for registration.