Labourer admits to robbery at Dada’s Grill

Mar 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Swajeet Jaikarran, called ‘Akash’, a labourer of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, has admitted to breaking and entering and stealing from Dada’s Grill, Restaurant and Bar, which is located in Tuschen.

Swajeet Jaikarran, called 'Akash'

Jaikarran made his first court appearance on Monday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and the magistrate remanded him to prison until April 4, 2023, for a probation report and sentencing.

The restaurant had revealed that during the wee hours of Wednesday March 22, the defendant broke into the business premises, damaged a security camera, dismounted one television, and removed the cash register, stole one cell phone, and an Ipad.

The business revealed that at the time the cash register contained daily sales and tickets valued $503,500, which represent 133 general tickets, 10 VIP tickets and 3 car passes that were sold for the ‘Clash of the Titans’ event along with other passes that were not sold.

