Labourer admits to robbery at Dada’s Grill

Latest update March 28th, 2023 12:59 AM
Mar 28, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Swajeet Jaikarran, called ‘Akash’, a labourer of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, has admitted to breaking and entering and stealing from Dada’s Grill, Restaurant and Bar, which is located in Tuschen.
Jaikarran made his first court appearance on Monday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus. He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him and the magistrate remanded him to prison until April 4, 2023, for a probation report and sentencing.
The restaurant had revealed that during the wee hours of Wednesday March 22, the defendant broke into the business premises, damaged a security camera, dismounted one television, and removed the cash register, stole one cell phone, and an Ipad.
The business revealed that at the time the cash register contained daily sales and tickets valued $503,500, which represent 133 general tickets, 10 VIP tickets and 3 car passes that were sold for the ‘Clash of the Titans’ event along with other passes that were not sold.
The man who likes to shift blame!! | A message from Glenn Lall.
Mar 27, 2023Kaieteur News – Guyana has qualified for their third consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup Tournament. The Golden Jaguars 2 nil away victory over Bermuda and Haiti’s 4 -0 win over Monsterrat, ensured...
Mar 27, 2023
Mar 27, 2023
Mar 27, 2023
Mar 27, 2023
Mar 27, 2023
Kaieteur News – Kitchen gardens may be the answer to improved mental health but not to reducing food prices in the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]