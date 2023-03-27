Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced the following teams to contest in the DCB Under19 inter-association set to begin on March 27, 2023. This tournament will be used to select the Demerara Under-19 team to participate in the Guyana Cricket Board Under-19 inter-county.

East Bank Demerara Team

Krsna Singh – Captain

Anthon Lim – Vice-Captain

Dhanesh Persaud

Deonarine Dndial

Joash Charles

Josiah Lim

Farhan Housain

Sayyad Lakeram

Devin Roopnarnine

Marlon Ramsurace

Altaf Rahim

Daniel Persaud

Solomon Cameron

Dravid Manohar

Zahid Mohamed

Coach: Daniel Barker

Manager: Fazil Ishak

Georgetown

Alvin Mohabir – Captain

Marvindra Dindyal – Vice-captain

Zachary Jodha

Ravaldo Phillips

Ryan Latif

Jaydon Campbell

Shamar Yearwood

Nehemiah Hohenkirk

Shaquan Walters

Dillon Ramsaroop

Riyad Latif

Myhiem Khan

Jeremiah Hohenkirk

Ezekiel Wilson

Jonathan Vanlange

West Demerara

Sachin Balgobin – Captain

Nityanand Mathura – Vice-captain

Vishal Persaud

Alex Parag

Rezequil Renee

Anthony Sanchara

Amar Dhaniram

Yudesh Seetaram

Abdool Gannie

Mahendra Mohan

Kevin Rammeshwar

Deo Singh

Feyaad Lakhraj

Joshua Kishundial

Kevin Benn

Coach: Richee Looknauth

Manager: Avinash Ganesh

East Coast Team

Chanderpaul Ramraj – Captain

Rudranauth Kissoon – Vice-captain

Lawrence Pellew

Romeo Deonarine

Vickash Wilkinson

Anthony Khan

Nicholas Shiopersad

Sasenarine Harricharran

Neeran Bani

Jagdeesh Dowlatram

Romel Datterdeen

Nicholas Chan

Jaheine Beckles

Ajay Gainda

Mark Adams

Manager: Pradesh Ballkishun

Coach: Kumar Bishundial