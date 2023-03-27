Teams named for Demerara Cricket Board Under-19 Inter County Tournament 2023

Latest update March 27th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) has announced the following teams to contest in the DCB Under19 inter-association set to begin on March 27, 2023. This tournament will be used to select the Demerara Under-19 team to participate in the Guyana Cricket Board Under-19 inter-county.
East Bank Demerara Team
Krsna Singh – Captain
Anthon Lim – Vice-Captain
Dhanesh Persaud
Deonarine Dndial
Joash Charles
Josiah Lim
Farhan Housain
Sayyad Lakeram
Devin Roopnarnine
Marlon Ramsurace
Altaf Rahim
Daniel Persaud
Solomon Cameron
Dravid Manohar
Zahid Mohamed
Coach: Daniel Barker
Manager: Fazil Ishak
Georgetown
Alvin Mohabir – Captain
Marvindra Dindyal – Vice-captain
Zachary Jodha
Ravaldo Phillips
Ryan Latif
Jaydon Campbell
Shamar Yearwood
Nehemiah Hohenkirk
Shaquan Walters
Dillon Ramsaroop
Riyad Latif
Myhiem Khan
Jeremiah Hohenkirk
Ezekiel Wilson
Jonathan Vanlange
West Demerara
Sachin Balgobin – Captain
Nityanand Mathura – Vice-captain
Vishal Persaud
Alex Parag
Rezequil Renee
Anthony Sanchara
Amar Dhaniram
Yudesh Seetaram
Abdool Gannie
Mahendra Mohan
Kevin Rammeshwar
Deo Singh
Feyaad Lakhraj
Joshua Kishundial
Kevin Benn
Coach: Richee Looknauth
Manager: Avinash Ganesh
East Coast Team
Chanderpaul Ramraj – Captain
Rudranauth Kissoon – Vice-captain
Lawrence Pellew
Romeo Deonarine
Vickash Wilkinson
Anthony Khan
Nicholas Shiopersad
Sasenarine Harricharran
Neeran Bani
Jagdeesh Dowlatram
Romel Datterdeen
Nicholas Chan
Jaheine Beckles
Ajay Gainda
Mark Adams
Manager: Pradesh Ballkishun
Coach: Kumar Bishundial
