Businessman caught on camera beating daughter jailed

Kaieteur News – Kitty businessman, Davenand Singh, 45, who was found guilty of physically assaulting his daughter and threatening to shoot her last year, was on Thursday sentenced to a total of 18 months imprisonment for both crimes.

Singh was sentenced by Magistrate Rhondell Weaver at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The businessman was charged for causing grievous bodily harm to his daughter and using threatening language towards her, at the same time. The incident took place on March 25, 2022, reportedly inside of the businessman’s store. He was captured on camera cuffing, slapping and stomping his daughter to the ground in the presence of his employees. It was the girl’s brother who had intervened to save her from their angry father.

Singh had denied both charges and was out on $300,000 and $100,000 bail respectively for each charge. However, on February 28, 2023 after reviewing the evidence that was presented to the court, Magistrate Weaver handed down two guilty verdicts.

On Thursday, Singh was sentenced to serve 14 months for assaulting his daughter and 4 months for using threatening language towards her. The sentences will run concurrently.

A video of the assault was shown during a Leroy Smith’s Big Smith News Watch show with the assaulted young woman as the guest.

During Smith’s interview, the young woman spoke of years of abuse at the hands of her father, even as she expressed dissatisfaction with how ranks had handled the matter when she finally got the chance to make a report.

The woman shared, during the interview, that after the beating, she was imprisoned in her home and after a few days, she unplugged the security cameras and waited until her parents left before escaping.

The young woman was able to escape on March 28, 2022, around 13:55 hours and she headed straight to the Kitty Police Station.

Kaieteur News had reported that the woman accused the police at the Kitty Police Station of not taking her report seriously, saying that they were laughing at her situation. In fact, she told Smith, “I was very surprised at the way the police handled my situation, even though they took my statement and assisted, I did not feel safe going to the police station as my father knows the police.”