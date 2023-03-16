Demerara and Select XI register first wins in GCB’s U15 inter county Super 50 cricket tournament

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board U15 inter county Super 50 cricket tournament commenced on 14th March, where they contested two, first round matches; one at the Everest CC ground and the other at Enmore community centre ground.

At Everest – Select XI U15 vs Berbice U15

GCB Select XI made 71 off 29.2 overs batting first with Vishal Williams top scoring with 26 runs. Efraz Khan took 5-11 (7overs) to restrict the Select XI batters, while Romario Ramdeholl had 3-8 (7.2 overs) bowling for Berbice.

In reply, Berbice were bowled out for 70 runs in 22.2 overs as Razam Koobir, the only batter for Berbice that showed any resistance to the Select XI bowlers top scoring with 20 runs in a losing cause. Bowling for GCB Select XI, National under-15 captain, Dave Mohabir had superb figures of 5-4 (6.3 overs). Select XI completes a nail biting win over Berbice U15.

At Enmore – Demerara U15 vs Essequibo U15

Demerara scored 213-9 from their 50 overs. Emmanuel Lewis top scored with 65 runs, Trilok Nanan also chipped in with his 51 runs, while Permeshwar Ram had a cameo 37 runs. Bowling for Essequibo, Elisha Ramdatt took 3-25 (3 overs) and Jachniel Nurse 2-26 (10 overs).

In reply, Essequibo were bundled out 158 runs in 36 overs with national player Zandon Rose hitting an unbeaten 62 runs and Ramdatt returning with the bat to score 24 runs. The pick of the Demerara bowlers were Brandon Henry (4-21), Mickle Sharma (4-21) and Reyaz Latiff (2-30). Demerara won by 55 runs.

The second round of the GCB under-15 inter-county Super50 tournament will be played on 15th March 2023 with Berbice taking on Demerara at Everest and Essequibo doing battle with GCB Select XI at Enmore. Matches start at 09:30am.